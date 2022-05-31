2 arrested after multiple people injured in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says two women have been arrested so far in a shooting incident late Monday night in downtown Charleston.

Tahira McGee of North Charleston is charged with second-degree assault and battery and resisting arrest; and Ayesha Saleemah McGee of North Charleston is charged with third-degree assault and battery, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Booking photos for the two women were not yet available on the Charleston County jail website Monday morning.

Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said “multiple people” were injured the incident in the area of America and South Streets around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Multiple people were struck by the gunfire and were being treated at area hospitals, Wolfsen said.

As of 10:15 a.m., police have not stated whether anyone was arrested in the actual shooting incident. The exact number of people and the extent of the injuries were not immediately known.

An incident report states deputies responded at approximately 11:43 p.m. to assist the Charleston Police Department after receiving word a Charleston Police officer had been wounded.

Several fights broke out and two deputies were assaulted during the incident, the report states. One deputy was struck in the face and was treated for facial injuries, while another was knocked to the ground by a member of the crowd and suffered cuts to the head and arm, Knapp said.

The report states Ayesha McGee cursed and verbally berated deputies who were attempting to secure the scene, then attempted to “body slam” the deputy to the ground. Deputies say she was restrained by other officers almost immediately, but the deputy suffered cuts to his head, hand and elbow.

Another report states Tahira McGee struck a deputy across the face and was then wrestled to the ground and placed in handcuffs. The report states McGee struck her head on the ground during the takedown and had swelling above her right eye and small lacerations. She was medically cleared by staff at an area hospital. The report states the deputy suffered a scratched cornea and facial cuts from the strike.

A responding Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries but was in the process of being treated and released from the hospital, Wolfsen said.

Authorities say South Street from Nassau Street to Drake Street and America Street from Reid Street to Mary Street will remain closed as investigators process the scene.

