4-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a four-year-old to the hospital.

The crash happened at 3:37 p.m. Monday on Dorchester Manor Boulevard, Trooper Nick Pye said.

An unknown vehicle was traveling west and hit the child, 4-year-old De’avion Blake. Blake was transported to an area hospital.

The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Pye said.

There was no word on a description of the vehicle involved or the child’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at 803-385-3107 or 1-800-768-1504, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

