Charleston media specialist wants tech devices for students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As students start summer break, teachers are still busy planning for the next school year.

An area educator is working to get funding to help her students get more technology-based opportunities.

After being a teacher for 20 years Christina Siebert decided to step into a role as a media specialist at Sanders Clyde Creative Arts school this past school year.

She says the students at this downtown Charleston school love to learn.

But oftentimes don’t receive the same exposure to technology that many other schools do.

Siebert says when it comes to creativity it can be explored and measured in many different ways.

She says she wants to help her students use their imaginations like never before with the use of a device called a Makey -Makey.

The device is for hands-on technology in science and with thousands of engineering and computer coding activities.

“It’s like a mini circuit board and you can connect it with any object and it attaches to your computer and build circuits or a program you can connect with for storytelling,” Siebert said.

For her Donor’s Choose Project Siebert is asking for a Makey-Makey Stem pack kit that includes enough devices for 12 kids to use at a time.

She says the devices will give her students the ability to invent new things, learn how to code, and even create circuits.

“They are so appreciative and they want to learn about it they are so curious and it puts our kids on equal footing. It’s really awesome to receive the support in other ways so our students can have experiences other students are having in other schools,” Siebert said.

Siebert Donors Choose a project, entitled Creativity Game changer will give students a chance to learn new concepts through interactive, hands-on activities in science and math concepts as well as other areas.

You can donate to this project now and become a classroom champion right now.

Again you can help get this Donors Choose project funded for this Charleston county teacher.

All you have to do if you want to help is click here to donate.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

