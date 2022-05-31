Coroner: 8-year-old shot, killed in Florence County while riding in car

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A eight-year-old boy was shot and killed in Florence County over the weekend while riding in a car with his dad, according to the coroner’s office.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office is investigating an incident where someone was shooting at passing vehicles on Saturday afternoon along North Old River Road.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said during the shooting, a father and his eight-year-old son were hit.

Von Lutcken identified the child as Quarius Dunham who was from New Hampshire.

The coroner said the father was hit in the leg and is expected to survive while the eight-year-old was hit in the neck. Von Lutcken said Quarius was taken off life support late Sunday. An autopsy on the child will be done at MUSC on Friday morning.

Von Lutcken said a suspect is in custody in connection to the case.

We have reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to get information on the arrest. We are waiting to hear back.

We will bring you updates on this story as they come into our newsroom.

