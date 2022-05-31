SC Lottery
Custom caskets donated to Texas elementary school shooting victims

PHOTOS: A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde Texas, school shooting. (Credit: SoulShine Industries via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The caskets came from Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas.

Ganem says he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Association the day of the shooting.

He worked “tirelessly” with his 15-year-old son to get them assembled, designed and delivered in time for the funerals.

The caskets were bought through a company in Georgia and then delivered to Texas where they hand painted each one.

They met with family members of each victim to create the custom designs and the themes, ranging from sports to Spider-Man.

Each one cost between $3,400 and $3,800 to make.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

