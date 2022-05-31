Deputies investigate shots fired near Dorchester County store

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired along Ashley Phosphate Road.

The first report of gunfire in the 3900 block of Ashley Phosphate Road came in at approximately 12:33 p.m., according to Lt. Rick Carson.

Deputies arrived within two minutes of the initial report and found no one injured at the scene, he said.

However, two bullets entered the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Deputies confirmed no one inside the store was injured.

Carson said one person arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, but investigators say it is not clear whether that injury was connected to this shots fired incident.

Dorchester County deputies responded Tuesday to a report of shots fired at a business in the 3900 block of Ashley Phosphate Road. (Live 5)

Witnesses reported multiple sheriff’s office vehicles and crime scene tape around the store.

Anyone with information on the gunfire is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.

