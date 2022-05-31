SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies investigate shots fired near Dorchester County store

Dorchester County deputies responded Tuesday to a report of shots fired at a business in the...
Dorchester County deputies responded Tuesday to a report of shots fired at a business in the 3900 block of Ashley Phosphate Road.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired along Ashley Phosphate Road.

The first report of gunfire in the 3900 block of Ashley Phosphate Road came in at approximately 12:33 p.m., according to Lt. Rick Carson.

Deputies arrived within two minutes of the initial report and found no one injured at the scene, he said.

However, two bullets entered the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. Deputies confirmed no one inside the store was injured.

Carson said one person arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, but investigators say it is not clear whether that injury was connected to this shots fired incident.

Dorchester County deputies responded Tuesday to a report of shots fired at a business in the...
Dorchester County deputies responded Tuesday to a report of shots fired at a business in the 3900 block of Ashley Phosphate Road.(Live 5)

Witnesses reported multiple sheriff’s office vehicles and crime scene tape around the store.

Anyone with information on the gunfire is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in Charleston mass shooting, mayor confirms
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Michael Lloyd was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Monday in Ontario, New York, Orangeburg...
3rd person arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Latest News

De’avion Blake, 4, was struck by an unknown vehicle Monday afternoon, the South Carolina...
Troopers release picture of car sought in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in Charleston mass shooting, mayor confirms
Source: Provided
RAW VIDEO: Doorbell camera shows people run for cover amid downtown Charleston gunfire
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: 10 wounded in downtown Charleston late-night mass shooting