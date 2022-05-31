Deputies, police officers respond to N. Charleston waterpark due to multiple fights

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies and police officers responded to a waterpark in North Charleston due to multiple fights.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty at the Wannamaker County Park when multiple fights were reported around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at one of the shelters.

A report states that hundreds of people were in the area at the time.

The sheriff’s office says additional deputies, along with North Charleston police officers, responded to disperse the crowds and help direct traffic.

“The people involved cleared out of the area as authorities responded,” said CCSO Public Information Officer Andrew Knapp. ”There were no reports of a weapon being used and no reports of injury.”

No arrests were made.

