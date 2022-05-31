SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies, police officers respond to N. Charleston waterpark due to multiple fights

Deputies and police officers responded to a waterpark in the North Charleston area due to...
Deputies and police officers responded to a waterpark in the North Charleston area due to multiple fights.(Google Maps)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies and police officers responded to a waterpark in North Charleston due to multiple fights.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty at the Wannamaker County Park when multiple fights were reported around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at one of the shelters.

A report states that hundreds of people were in the area at the time.

The sheriff’s office says additional deputies, along with North Charleston police officers, responded to disperse the crowds and help direct traffic.

“The people involved cleared out of the area as authorities responded,” said CCSO Public Information Officer Andrew Knapp. ”There were no reports of a weapon being used and no reports of injury.”

No arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Michael Lloyd was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Monday in Ontario, New York, Orangeburg...
3rd person arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Latest News

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say officers are responding to a West Ashley...
Report: Police responding to West Ashley hotel for wanted subject refusing to surrender
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they are investigating a collision...
Police investigating collision involving moped, car in Charleston
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Dorchester County deputies responded Tuesday to a report of shots fired at a business in the...
Deputies investigate shots fired near Dorchester County store
VIDEO: Neighbors feel 'frustrated' following Charleston shooting that injured 10
VIDEO: Neighbors feel 'frustrated' following Charleston shooting that injured 10