Dorchester County remembers those lost with Memorial Day unveiling

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Veterans, family members, council members and friends gathered at Davis-Bailey Park for a Memorial Day Ceremony with a special addition to the park.

Council members unveiled, one by one, five pillars. Each bearing the seal of one of the five branches of the U.S. military.

Members of each branch helped unveil the pillars, which have the seal and a short description of each branch.

The unveiling came after a ceremony with music, speakers and tributes to the servicemen and women who paid the ultimate price.

Tim Lewis is a Marine Corps veteran who was born and raised in Dorchester County. His uncle was also a Marine and is one of the reasons he went into service.

“Memorial Day means a lot because it’s our recognition of those who give the ultimate sacrifice, and to say that we love you. We still care about you. You’re still in our hearts and our minds and you will never be forgotten,” Lewis said.

For Lewis, the military memorial in the park means the world and is something he and other people in the area will enjoy on future holidays.

“We’re in a rural area, and it represents that we are a beautiful community. We have a beautiful park, we’re beautiful people. We love each other. We’re neighbors up here, and we just want to invite everyone who has a chance to come to our park to be neighbors with us, and that’s who we are,” Lewis said.

The Dorchester County Council approved a budget of about $85,000 for the memorial, but members say it came in under the budget at about $50,000 for the project. They are still waiting on another monument to come in.

It will be placed in the center of the circle of pillars and complete the memorial.

District One County Councilwoman Harriet Holeman is an army veteran with 28 years of service. She said she was thrilled to see the rest of the council support the memorial and thanked the staff who worked so hard to get the project ready for the Memorial Day event.

She said she was inspired to see so many veterans come together at the ceremony.

“As we do these things, we’ll make sure that the community is involved and that they understand what it is that we’re doing, and what their tax dollars are being spent on. And I want them to be part of it,” Holeman said.

Holeman hopes this is the start of an annual ceremony at Davis-Bailey Park.

The program ended with food and time for people to mingle and take pictures with the newly unveiled pillars.

“I hope every time that we have Memorial Day that they will always remember the fallen comrades, the fallen individuals that have given their life for this country before they take that first bite of a hotdog or hamburger,” Holeman said.

