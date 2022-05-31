Duck Donuts plans giveaway, contest for Friday’s National Donut Day

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Duck Donuts announced its plans for National Donut Day this Friday, which includes a free donut giveaway, a new item and a chance to win more donuts!

“National Donut Day is here, and this year we’re offering our guests and loyal fans plenty of ways to celebrate alongside us,” Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm said. “From free donuts to the launch of our new Ollie plush, and a social media photo contest, there’s no doubt we’ll be sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles across the country on [Friday].”

Every guest who visits a participating store will receive one cinnamon sugar donut, in-store only, with no purchase necessary.

Participating stores are also planning to sell for the first time a plush version of Duck Donut’s mascot, Ollie. The duck wears a visor and striped swimsuit just like the duck found on the company’s logo.

Duck Donuts is selling a plush version of its mascot, Ollie, while supplies last at participating stores as part of its National Donut Day celebration. (Duck Donuts)

The company will also launch a photo sweepstakes in which five winners will receive a free dozen donuts. To enter, follow Duck Donuts on Instagram, post the “most creative, crave-able and beautiful-looking donut phos between Thursday and Sunday and be sure to tag @duckdonuts and add the hashtag #MyDuckDonuts in the caption.

National Donut Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts, known as “doughnut lassies,” to soldiers during World War I.

