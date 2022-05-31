SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Duck Donuts plans giveaway, contest for Friday’s National Donut Day

Participating Duck Donuts locations will give away one free cinnamon sugar donut to guests on...
Participating Duck Donuts locations will give away one free cinnamon sugar donut to guests on Friday to celebrate National Donut Day.(Duck Donuts)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Duck Donuts announced its plans for National Donut Day this Friday, which includes a free donut giveaway, a new item and a chance to win more donuts!

“National Donut Day is here, and this year we’re offering our guests and loyal fans plenty of ways to celebrate alongside us,” Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm said. “From free donuts to the launch of our new Ollie plush, and a social media photo contest, there’s no doubt we’ll be sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles across the country on [Friday].”

Every guest who visits a participating store will receive one cinnamon sugar donut, in-store only, with no purchase necessary.

Participating stores are also planning to sell for the first time a plush version of Duck Donut’s mascot, Ollie. The duck wears a visor and striped swimsuit just like the duck found on the company’s logo.

Duck Donuts is selling a plush version of its mascot, Ollie, while supplies last at...
Duck Donuts is selling a plush version of its mascot, Ollie, while supplies last at participating stores as part of its National Donut Day celebration.(Duck Donuts)

The company will also launch a photo sweepstakes in which five winners will receive a free dozen donuts. To enter, follow Duck Donuts on Instagram, post the “most creative, crave-able and beautiful-looking donut phos between Thursday and Sunday and be sure to tag @duckdonuts and add the hashtag #MyDuckDonuts in the caption.

National Donut Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts, known as “doughnut lassies,” to soldiers during World War I.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
2 arrested after multiple people injured in downtown shooting
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
Michael Lloyd was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Monday in Ontario, New York, Orangeburg...
3rd person arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Latest News

Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest location at 595 King Street in Charleston Wednesday morning.
Jersey Mike’s opens new downtown location with fundraiser
The O’Mobile food truck will open Thursday to honor the work of firefighters and first...
O’Charley’s opens food truck outside damaged N. Charleston location
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Wine and Food Festival Opening Night
Most of the state's highest-rated IPAs are brewed in the Lowcountry.
Here are SC’s highest-rated IPAs...and Charleston dominates the list
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Reported fire at O'Charley's