SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Emergency crews responding to serious accident in Williamsburg County

The incident is in the Trio community near Andrews where authorities are urging the public to...
The incident is in the Trio community near Andrews where authorities are urging the public to avoid Trio crossroads near Oak Ridge Road.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department say crews have responded to an accident involving injuries Monday night.

The incident is in the Trio community near Andrews where authorities are urging the public to avoid the area near Trio crossroads, and near Oak Ridge Road.

According to the fire department, authorities have requested three medical helicopters.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Rodney Head, a 51-year-old male, and Sandra Stenersen, a...
Coroner IDs man and woman found shot at West Ashley business
Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, (left) and a juvenile who was not identified because of his age, are...
2 charged, 1 sought in deadly drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old boy
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Johnathan X. Green, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary...
Police arrest 2 in attempted burglary of N. Charleston store

Latest News

Veterans, family members, council members and friends gathered at Davis-Bailey Park for a...
Dorchester County remembers those lost with Memorial Day unveiling
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
For the first time since 2019, the Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony at Fort Jackson National...
Ft. Jackson Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen South Carolinians
Charleston was home to the first celebration of Memorial Day, which took place in Hampton Park...
Memorial Day first celebrated at Charleston’s Hampton Park