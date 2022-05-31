Emergency crews responding to serious accident in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department say crews have responded to an accident involving injuries Monday night.

The incident is in the Trio community near Andrews where authorities are urging the public to avoid the area near Trio crossroads, and near Oak Ridge Road.

According to the fire department, authorities have requested three medical helicopters.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.