SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Explosions heard at Nebraska chemical fire; evacuations recommended

Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night, May 30, 2022, for many hours.(Marlo Lundak / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As thick black smoke visible from miles away billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, fire officials were recommending residents nearby evacuate.

WOWT received a call from 911 dispatch about a fire near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue on Monday evening.

Omaha Fire officials had initially advised sheltering in place but later sent an emergency alert out recommending those between 13th and 20th streets and Leavenworth to Martha streets evacuate because of “smoke and fire.”

Authorities sent an alert out around 10:30 p.m. about an evacuation site that had been set up at the Columbus Community Center, where Red Cross was on hand to assist, fire officials said.

Fire crews initially classified the blaze as a two-alarm fire, and firefighters were able to get inside the building. But the fire was larger than they anticipated, and crews had to exit shortly thereafter, upgrading the incident to a three-alarm fire.

WOWT crews at the scene reported hearing explosions around 8:15 p.m. Explosions continued every few minutes thereafter as propane tanks and other chemical containers caught fire.

The explosions seemed to subside about a half-hour later.

Thick black smoke, visible from miles away, billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha,...
Thick black smoke, visible from miles away, billowed above a chemical fire in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.(PHOTO: WOWT)

As of about 9:15 p.m., no injuries had been reported. The front part of the building collapsed, but no firefighters were inside when that happened, the battalion chief said.

Fire crews were expecting to fight the fire all night long, hoping that there might be rain to help extinguish the flames.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Michael Lloyd was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Monday in Ontario, New York, Orangeburg...
3rd person arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old boy
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Rodney Head, a 51-year-old male, and Sandra Stenersen, a...
Coroner IDs man and woman found shot at West Ashley business
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement

Latest News

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Hurricane Agatha, 1st of Pacific season, hits southern Mexico coast
Veterans, family members, council members and friends gathered at Davis-Bailey Park for a...
Dorchester County remembers those lost with Memorial Day unveiling
Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department say crews responded to an accident...
Emergency crews respond to serious accident in Williamsburg County
Twenty-one people, two teachers and 19 students, died in the Robb Elementary school shooting.
Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another