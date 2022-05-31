SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes downtown Charleston intersection

Source: Live 5
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a Calhoun Street intersection where a crash with injuries has been reported.

The crash happened at the intersection of Calhoun and Smith Streets, police say. That intersection remained closed just before noon.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.

The police department’s accident investigation team is on the scene.

