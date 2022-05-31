FIRST ALERT: Crash closes downtown Charleston intersection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a Calhoun Street intersection where a crash with injuries has been reported.

The crash happened at the intersection of Calhoun and Smith Streets, police say. That intersection remained closed just before noon.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries.

The police department’s accident investigation team is on the scene.

