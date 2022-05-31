SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown County coroner lists Brittanee Drexel’s death as ‘undetermined’

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County coroner released new information in the death of a teenager who disappeared in Myrtle Beach more than a decade ago.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway certified Brittanee Drexel’s cause of death and manner of death to be undetermined.

Drexel was 17 years old when she disappeared on April 25, 2009, while on vacation in Myrtle Beach from New York. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard.

BRITTANEE DREXEL COVERAGE:

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced two weeks ago that Drexel’s remains had been found in the Harmony Township neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office said information on where her remains were located were provided by Raymond Moody, who has been arrested and charged in Drexel’s death. He is charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case.

Raymond Moody
Raymond Moody(Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said the remains were determined to be those of Drexel’s after they were examined by a forensic anthropologist and a forensic odonatologist in Charleston County.

The arrest warrant for Moody showed that Drexel’s cause of death was by “means of manual strangulation,” but due to the condition of the remains, manual strangulation could not be confirmed, according to the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
Charleston mayor to hold news conference on shooting that injured several
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Michael Lloyd was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Monday in Ontario, New York, Orangeburg...
3rd person arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Latest News

VIDEO: Parent: 6-year-old put on wrong bus, unaccounted for three hours
VIDEO: Parent: 6-year-old put on wrong bus, unaccounted for three hours
VIDEO: Parent: 6-year-old put on wrong bus, unaccounted for three hours
VIDEO: Parent: 6-year-old put on wrong bus, unaccounted for three hours
It has been 17 days since three women, a mother and her two daughters, died in a collision with...
Deputy involved in deadly wreck still on paid administrative leave; family calling for transparency
Deputy involved in deadly wreck still on paid administrative leave; family calling for...
Deputy involved in deadly wreck still on paid administrative leave; family calling for transparency
VIDEO: Victims’ attorney calls for investigation into Bowen Turner case from S.C. Attorney...
VIDEO: Victims’ attorney calls for investigation into Bowen Turner case from S.C. Attorney General