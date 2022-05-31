SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Girl Scouts release official makeup collection

The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection ever.(Girl Scouts / HipDot)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some of America’s favorite cookies now have their very own makeup line.

The Girl Scouts partnered with beauty brand HipDot for the limited edition HipDot x Girl Scouts makeup collection.

The collection features two scented eye shadow palettes and three lipsticks.

You can also get the collector’s kit, which includes the whole line plus two custom-designed eye shadow brushes.

The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection ever(Girl Scouts / HipDot)

According to the Girl Scouts website, the creators took every shade and type of skin into consideration. They also say the makeup line is cruelty-free and vegan.

The Girl Scouts says this is its first makeup collaboration ever.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Michael Lloyd was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Monday in Ontario, New York, Orangeburg...
3rd person arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Latest News

Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Two missing monkeys found, officials say
Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide