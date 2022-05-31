Hot and humid with afternoon storms!

SC Lottery
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coming off the holiday weekend where it was hot and humid with a few storms, more of the same is on the way for the rest of the week! A few isolated showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop will die off before this evening. Highs will top out in the upper 80s inland, low 80s at the beaches. It will turn even hotter beginning tomorrow when inland areas will climb into the 90s. The rain chance will remain low until Friday when a cold front will help to aid in the development of showers and storms by the afternoon. The front should be far enough to the south Friday night to bring in drier weather for the weekend and minor relief from the heat. Highs will still manage to reach the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS: The remnants of Hurricane Agatha are crossing Mexico and will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple days. Odds are increasing for slow tropical development into a tropical depression or tropical storm(Alex) as it heads toward Florida. There is still a lot of uncertainty over whether this develops or not. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 71.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 68.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

