More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at a Circle K parking lot in Charleston County.

It happened at the Circle k at 10105 North Highway 17 in McClellanville around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. One man who was shot showed up later at a local hospital, and he suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, multiple people fired guns at each other during the shootout.

“Detectives are still actively investigating and examining evidence collected at the scene and the residence,” said CCSO Public Information Officer Andrew Knapp. “Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office by contacting dispatch at 843-743-7200.”

A report states that investigators collected more than 50 shell casings from the scene.

Investigators say no one was arrested for the shooting, but two men were arrested in a separate case as deputies investigated the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says an initial initial investigation shortly after the shooting led them to a home on Tibwin Road, where they found two men in a shed that contained marijuana and firearms.

Deputies reported also locating four marijuana plants and ammunition elsewhere on the property, and the two men were arrested.

William Torrel Mazyck, 29, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime. Richard Elijah Gerald, 21, faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

