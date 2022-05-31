SC Lottery
‘Multiple people’ injured in downtown shooting

The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday night.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says “multiple people” were injured in a downtown shooting Monday night.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the area of America and South Streets around 11:40 p.m. Monday night for gunshots.

Multiple people were struck by the gunfire and were being treated at area hospitals, Wolfsen said.

The exact number of people and the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

A responding Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries but was in the process of being treated and released from the hospital, Wolfsen said.

According to Wolfsen, a Charleston County deputy was assaulted at the scene during the response. Two people were arrested in connection to the assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

