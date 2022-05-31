SC Lottery
NCPD: Police chase reaches speeds of 116 mph, leads to hit-and-run

By Cameron Bopp
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Dramatic video of a police chase through some of the busiest parts of North Charleston shows authorities reaching speeds of 116 miles per hour.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, on May 7, 2021, the driver of grey Audi flew past police officers on Durant Avenue in North Charleston. The report says the officer recognized the driver form previous arrests.

After what appeared to be the driver complying with the traffic stop, they pull through a parking lot and start speeding eastbound down Rivers Ave.

That’s when the chase commenced, and speeds reached 116 miles per hour.

The incident report shows the driver hit a vehicle and fled the scene just under two miles from where the chase started. Officers gave up on the chase when it reached city limits miles down Rivers Avenue.

The driver, Rodney Woodfield, was found, arrested and charged two days later with failure to stop for blue lights and hit and run. He’s currently out on bond for those charges in addition to several other active charges from last year, including multiple narcotics violations and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No injuries were reported.

