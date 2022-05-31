SC Lottery
Over 100 people cast their votes early for the first time in Berkeley County

Berkeley County residents attend polling locations on the first day of early voting.
Berkeley County residents attend polling locations on the first day of early voting.(Live 5 News)
By Anna Harris
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The lines were sparse in Berkeley County during the first day of early voting for the statewide June primary election.

Less than a handful of people came in the Elections and Voter Registration site every 10-20 minutes. Although few people came on day one, those who did were very passionate about casting their vote.

“Get your stuff, get in the car or get on your horse and come down here and vote in Berkeley County,” Chuck Salley said, a Berkeley County resident. “They’re wonderful people, they’re very helpful and this is the right thing to do. If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”

Another important aspect of getting to the polls early is to save time and extra energy. Janace Israel, another Berkeley County resident, emphasizes how important it is for people to get out to the polls now.

“Especially if they don’t think they can get in line and wait,” Israel said. “And for people who are handicapped, like myself, we can make sure we can get in and make sure that our count gets voted appropriately.”

Early voting will continue through Friday, June 10 and the official primaries begin June 14.

The polling sites in Berkeley County are the Elections and Voter Registration Office, the Hanahan Library and St. Stephen Library.

Visit any of these polling locations between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to cast your vote.

