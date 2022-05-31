Police investigate shots fired at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after gunfire damaged an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to Greentree North Apartments on Otranto Road around 1:45 p.m Monday afternoon in reference to multiple calls for people shooting at each other.

Officers conducting foot patrols located a pickup truck with a bullet hole in the windshield and two second-floor apartments with bullet holes, the report states.

Witnesses told officers they overheard a loud argument between buildings E and D with several shots being fired a short time later, the report states.

The report states witnesses told officers that an individual involved was running between buildings E and D shooting towards building A before running through a cut in the fence line.

No injuries were reported.

