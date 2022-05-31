Report: Police responding to West Ashley hotel for wanted subject refusing to surrender

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say officers are responding to a West Ashley hotel for a wanted subject refusing to surrender.

It’s happening at the Motel 6 on Savannah Highway.

Authorities say a safety perimeter has been established, which is impacting the immediate area and Skylark Drive.

“Citizens are asked to find alternative routes if available to do so,” CPD officials said.

