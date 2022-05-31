SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Taco Bell says Mexican pizza will be a permanent menu item

Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.
Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.(CNN/Getty)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza were elated when the item was brought back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the pizza was so great that Taco Bell now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican pizzas, and supplying more of them is taking longer than expected.

But the company says it’s working hard to get the item back on the menu – permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday. Taco Bell has not announced a new release date.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
Charleston mayor to hold news conference on shooting that injured several
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Michael Lloyd was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Monday in Ontario, New York, Orangeburg...
3rd person arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
An 18-month-old boy was killed in a Pittsburgh drive-by shooting. (KDKA, SNAPSHOT OF VICTIM...
18-month-old child killed in drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh
De’avion Blake, 4, was struck by an unknown vehicle Monday afternoon, the South Carolina...
4-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash
FILE PHOTO: A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after surviving an alleged cougar attack in...
9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner: 8-year-old shot, killed in Florence County while riding in car