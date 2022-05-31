Voters turn up in Charleston County as early voting begins

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday marked the first day of early voting in South Carolina, and many people in Charleston County visited the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration to cast their ballots.

More than 150 people in Charleston County voted by noon, according to Isaac Cramer, the executive director at the Charleston County Board of Elections.

Cramer said the early voting process went smoothly, people were in and out of the Voter Registration Office quickly.

“Voters are seeing the same exact process that they would on election day. In and out is a really good thing, and people are excited that they can be one of the first to cast an early voting ballot here in South Carolina,” Cramer said.

One voter stressed the importance of the early voting option.

“You can’t always get there on the day you need to vote otherwise, so it’s good to have a chance to make your choices known,” Malcom Fages said.

The new election law signed by Governor Henry McMaster guarantees two weeks of early voting before elections. Early voting is opened to all registered voters, no excuse or reason needed. Each county needs one early voting site open but can have up to seven.

In Charleston County, the only early voting site is located at the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration. Early voting is available from May 31 to June 10, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

