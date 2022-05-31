SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Home swept away amid Alaska river flooding

As flooding on the Copper River continues to wreak havoc on those in the Glennallen area, a home was swept away by the currents on Monday morning.
By Connor Matteson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENNALLEN, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A video captured the moment an entire home in Alaska was swept away as a result of river flooding on Monday.

The video obtained by Alaska’s News Source showed the house being taken downstream on the Copper River in Glennallen, which is about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage.

People who live along the river like Daniel Chappell, have been dealing with erosion for more than a week. Chappell believes six other homes are in jeopardy of being taken by the river.

He was able to move his own home back a few feet, but the banks are eroding by several feet per day, which means he is still at risk.

“It doesn’t look like the river is going to make any changes to our advantage, so we don’t know exactly what to do at this point,” Chappell said.

Ron Nordquist, who has owned a cabin since 1992, had to move everything out over the weekend as he prepares for the worst.

“It’s very sentimental,” Nordquist said. “We’ve been going up there. We’ve got a fish wheel and fishing on the river. We spend a great deal of our time up there in the summertime.”

Other parts of the Copper River Basin region are under a flood advisory, mainly from high-volume snowmelt.

“Thirty-some years I’ve been living here, and nothing like this has ever occurred, so it’s just taking a little to get my mind wrapped around,” Chappell said.

Chappell says the community is running without electricity, sewage services, water or sleep, as over the last week, many have been working around the clock to try and keep people safe and at the same time save their homes.

“I need a little mental health at this point just to see if I’m thinking clearly or not, but I am having trouble helping everybody else and helping myself,” Chappell said. “I mean, we don’t have time to sit around, think about things and make a lot of decisions.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Michael Lloyd was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Monday in Ontario, New York, Orangeburg...
3rd person arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Latest News

Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Two missing monkeys found, officials say
Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
Girl Scouts release official makeup collection