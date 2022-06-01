Advocates, residents push back against North Charleston Joint Operations Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A petition has been created against the city of North Charleston’s plan to create a Joint Operations Center.

The petition, titled, “North Charleston: No mass surveillance, no Joint Operations Center,” argues that the Joint Operations Center would harm the community. The petition, created by the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, has over 200 signatures.

The North Charleston Police Department told Live 5 News in April that they were creating the center to reduce and solve crime, and keep residents, visitors, and officers safe and informed, according to Deputy Chief Ken Hagge. The plan would include a real-time 24/7 monitoring center staffed by two people to monitor 865 cameras around the city. Hagge said in April that 120 cameras were already in use.

The plan was largely brought to light after a shooting incident outside a youth baseball game at Pepperhill Park.

Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward said the project would cost $2.5 million of taxpayer money.

North Charleston resident Paul Bowers, communications secretary for Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, says the plan is expensive and ineffective, and would lead to over policing and targeting of minorities. He says he thinks the money should be used in other ways.

“Spend it on affordable housing initiatives, a homeless shelter, youth outreach programs,” Bowers said.

North Charleston resident Brady Quirk-Garvan also opposes the plan. He says he thinks addressing crime in North Charleston is “critical,” but this isn’t the way to do it.

“In America, we should be able to walk down the street without the government spying on us, or tracking our movement where we drive, where we walk, what we’re doing,” Quirk-Garvan said. “I really feel like in a free society we should be able to do that without the government intervening and watching us.”

Bowers says supporters of the petition would like to see the Joint Operations Center taken out of the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Heyward says city leaders just can’t sit idle, as crime continues to happen in the city. He says the Joint Operations Center is a necessary step to stop crime in the community.

“The tri-county area right now is under tremendous a lot of crime right now, and we just can’t sit idle,” Heyward said. “We got innocent people running and scrambling like chickens and we gotta stop this. We gotta take back our streets.”

The petition cites a study from the ACLU titled, “You are Being Tracked: How License Plate Readers Are Being Used to Record Americans’ Movements,” which says information taken from automatic license plate readers “is often retained for years or even indefinitely, with few or no restrictions to protect privacy rights.” Heyward responded by saying the database is “short lived.”

“The retention of the license plates and the retention of the faces, the database is short lived,” Heyward said. “The retention is very small, and the surveillance helps us with stolen autos, it helps us with missing kids, I could go on and on.”

City of North Charleston spokesperson Ryan Johnson provided Live 5 this statement in response to the petition:

“The first reading of the North Charleston Budget Ordinance, which includes funding for the Joint Operation Center, received unanimous consent by North Charleston City Council. Once fully approved, the North Charleston Police Department will begin forming the Joint Operation Center to leverage technology to better serve the citizens of North Charleston. NCPD is currently working with active centers across the country to identify and implement best practices and policies.”

