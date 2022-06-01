SC Lottery
Alex Murdaugh reaches $4.3M agreement with former housekeeper’s sons

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disgraced Lowcountry lawyer Alex Murdaugh has reached an agreement in the lawsuit involving the sons of his former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

According to court documents, Murdaugh has admitted to liability in the lawsuit filed by Satterfield’s sons, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott, and agreed to a judgement of $4,305,000.

Satterfield worked as a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family and died in February of 2018.

In the wrongful death lawsuit filed last September, Satterfield’s sons claim they never saw any money that was supposed to be paid by Murdaugh’s insurance company.

“This Judgment is both meaningful and symbolic for the sons to have obtained from Alex Murdaugh for a number of reasons,” said Eric S. Bland, an attorney representing Satterfield’s sons. “As we all recall, after the lawsuit was filed by Gloria’s estate, Mr. Murdaugh denied liability for the $4,305,000.00 that was stolen from the Estate of Gloria Satterfield after Gloria fell to her death on February 2, 2018, on the stairs of the Moselle property.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

