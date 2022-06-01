Attempted traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, authorities say

SC Lottery
Police did not say what prompted the officer to open fire.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOCUST, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was flown to the hospital after police say a failed traffic stop in Stanly County ended with an officer shooting the driver.

Locust Police say this happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive.

Officials say an officer attempted to pull the driver over. At some point, the officer shot the driver.

Police did not say what prompted the officer to open fire.

The driver was flown to CMC Main in Charlotte for their injuries.

According to the Locust Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

