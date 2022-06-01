SC Lottery
Boil water advisory issued for Town of Ridgeville

Officials with the Ridgeville Water Department said the advisory is due to a complete loss of...
Officials with the Ridgeville Water Department said the advisory is due to a complete loss of pressure on the town’s system that happened for a brief period of time on Wednesday.(Ridgeville Water Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Ridgeville.

Officials with the Ridgeville Water Department said the advisory is due to a complete loss of pressure on the town’s system that happened for a brief period of time on Wednesday.

“The Town will notify the businesses and residents when the Boil Water Advisory can be lifted pending lab results,” officials said.

The Ridgeville Water Department released the following additional information.

“Due to a complete loss of pressure on the water system, the entire Town of Ridgeville is under a BOIL WATER ADVISORY effective immediately. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, as a precautionary measure because of the loss of pressure, customers are ADVISED to vigorously boil water for at least one full minute (1) prior to drinking or cooking on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 1PM until further notice by the Town of Ridgeville.

If you should have any questions regarding this BOIL WATER ADVISORY you may call the Town of Ridgeville Water Department at 873-3286 or the Ridgeville Town Hall at 871-7960.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

