Crews responding to fire at N. Charleston scrap metal facility

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a fire at a scrap metal facility Wednesday morning.

Officials say multiple vehicles are on fire at a facility off Stokes Avenue.

Firefighters are applying water to the vehicle fire and additional firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, officials said.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has closed Stokes Avenue with deputies directing traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

