SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies investigating fatal Burton shooting

Authorities are investigating after a 35-year-old Burton woman was found shot in a vehicle...
Authorities are investigating after a 35-year-old Burton woman was found shot in a vehicle Tuesday night.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a 35-year-old Burton woman was found shot in a vehicle Tuesday night.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the 600 block of Broad River Boulevard just before midnight on Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim.

Deputies say they found a woman with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Beaufort County EMS responded and attempted life-saving efforts on the woman and transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, deputies said.

The woman was later identified as Amber Doray of Burton by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights
Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at...
More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot
De’avion Blake, 4, was struck by an unknown vehicle Monday afternoon, the South Carolina...
Troopers release picture of car sought in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Authorities identified the suspect as Malik Thompson who is wanted for armed robbery and...
Wanted subject detained following standoff at West Ashley hotel

Latest News

Trident Health is expanding and looking for medical team members and support staff for its...
Working Wednesdays: Trident Health hiring for hospitals and emergency centers
The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a fire at a North Charleston scrap metal...
Crews responding to fire at N. Charleston scrap metal facility
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pres. Biden focusing on gun control
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to fire at N. Charleston scrap metal facility