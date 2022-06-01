Deputies investigating fatal Burton shooting

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a 35-year-old Burton woman was found shot in a vehicle Tuesday night.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the 600 block of Broad River Boulevard just before midnight on Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim.

Deputies say they found a woman with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Beaufort County EMS responded and attempted life-saving efforts on the woman and transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, deputies said.

The woman was later identified as Amber Doray of Burton by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

