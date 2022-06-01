Dispute at Williamsburg County convenience store leads to fatal shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say a dispute that started at a convenience store led to a fatal shooting.

On Monday, deputies responded to Greenlee Street in Kingstree for a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of a vehicle. The victim was transported to a medical facility but later succumbed to their injuries.

A report states that investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim and suspect inside Sam’s Quick Stop Convenience Store.

According to the sheriff’s office, both the victim and suspect left the store, but the altercation continued outside, resulting in the suspect discharging a firearm into the vehicle driven by the victim.

“Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling (843) 355-6381,” the sheriff’s office said.

“You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously via Facebook or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com and downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372),” the sheriff’s office said. “Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime. Again, you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.”

