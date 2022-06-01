SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dispute at Williamsburg County convenience store leads to fatal shooting

Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say a dispute that started at a...
Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say a dispute that started at a convenience store led to a fatal shooting.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say a dispute that started at a convenience store led to a fatal shooting.

On Monday, deputies responded to Greenlee Street in Kingstree for a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of a vehicle. The victim was transported to a medical facility but later succumbed to their injuries.

A report states that investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim and suspect inside Sam’s Quick Stop Convenience Store.

According to the sheriff’s office, both the victim and suspect left the store, but the altercation continued outside, resulting in the suspect discharging a firearm into the vehicle driven by the victim.

“Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling (843) 355-6381,” the sheriff’s office said.

“You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously via Facebook or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com and downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372),” the sheriff’s office said. “Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime. Again, you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights
Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at...
More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot
Authorities identified the suspect as Malik Thompson who is wanted for armed robbery and...
Wanted subject detained following standoff at West Ashley hotel
De’avion Blake, 4, was struck by an unknown vehicle Monday afternoon, the South Carolina...
Troopers release picture of car sought in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

Latest News

The organization reported it missing on Tuesday, discovering that it was stolen after Memorial...
Missing Scouts statue returned as pieces of scrap metal, dumped into buckets
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officers celebrate Pride Month
State Sen. Mia McLeod, left, and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are largely viewed as the...
Democratic candidates for SC governor yet to debate with less than two weeks until election
A petition has been created against the city of North Charleston’s plan to create a Joint...
Advocates, residents push back against North Charleston Joint Operations Center