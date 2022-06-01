SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dustin Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series

Dustin Johnson reacts to his birdie on the 17th hole during the third round of the Northern...
Dustin Johnson reacts to his birdie on the 17th hole during the third round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Norton, Mass.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Johnson is joining the Saudi-funded golf league.

Johnson was the biggest surprise when the LIV Golf Invitational released its field for next week’s inaugural tournament next week in England.

Phil Mickelson is not on the list. That’s another surprise. It was Mickelson’s comments about the Saudis and the PGA Tour that led to many top players pledging their support to the PGA Tour in February.

Johnson has had a change of heart and is risking his PGA Tour membership.

The LIV Golf tournament offers $25 million in prize money. The winner gets $4 million.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights

Latest News

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
Wood Ducks Relentless Attack Too Much for RiverDogs in 11-5 Loss
Clemson head coach Monte Lee stands in the dugout before an NCAA baseball game against South...
Clemson fires Monte Lee as head baseball coach
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina Earns No. 3 Seed in NCAA Greenville Regional
NASCAR
Denny Hamlin finally scores first Coca-Cola 600 victory