SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man critically injured after ‘random stranger’ shoots him during disc golf tournament, police say

A man has been charged in this weekend's shooting at a disc golf tournament that critically injured one man. (Source: KCTV)
By Greg Payne and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man followed a group of four disc golfers at a tournament Saturday before pulling out a gun and shooting one of them, according to police.

The victim, identified as Jake Riley, is in the hospital with serious injuries.

Osman Igal, 21, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on the first day of the Kansas City Flying Disc challenge. Police said Riley and three others were playing in the tournament when Igal, who was unknown to the group, approached them and began firing. Riley was hit.

Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).
Osman Igal (left), 21, has been charged in the shooting of Jake Riley (right).(Kansas City Police Department/GoFundMe)

According to a GoFundMe page started by his fiancé Cosette Spencer, doctors found holes in Riley’s lower abdominal area as well as a small fracture in his pelvis. Riley had a successful surgery on Monday, but he remains sedated and on a ventilator as of Wednesday.

On the page, Spencer wrote that Riley was shot in the back by a “random stranger” while playing in the tournament.

“While he is lucky to be alive, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him and will be off of work for some time,” Spencer wrote. “If you don’t know Jake, you sure will know his goofy personality after playing a round of golf with him.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights
Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at...
More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot
Authorities identified the suspect as Malik Thompson who is wanted for armed robbery and...
Wanted subject detained following standoff at West Ashley hotel
De’avion Blake, 4, was struck by an unknown vehicle Monday afternoon, the South Carolina...
Troopers release picture of car sought in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

Latest News

Project Cool Breeze, a program that provides AC units and fans to seniors in need, is now...
‘Project Cool Breeze’ returns to the Lowcountry
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Project Cool Breeze’ returns to the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Boil water advisory issued for Town of Ridgeville
VIDEO: Boil water advisory issued for Town of Ridgeville
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine