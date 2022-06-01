SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with

While the 10-year-old's mother is facing charges, it is still been decided whether the girl herself will be charged. (WFTV, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WFTV Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - A Florida woman is facing manslaughter charges after police say her 10-year-old daughter shot and killed a neighbor with whom her mother got into a fight.

Friends and neighbors say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was grilling out, celebrating Memorial Day at her apartment. They say 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac was drunk and slapped Rodgers, who hit Isaac back.

Police say the two women began fighting, and Isaac handed a bag with a gun in it to her 10-year-old daughter. The girl allegedly pulled out the weapon and shot Rodgers twice, killing her.

Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old daughter. She is being remembered as a "giving, loving" person.(Source: Family photos, WFTV via CNN)

Isaac is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter by culpable negligence and child neglect. She is in jail without bond.

Meanwhile, her daughter is in the care of the Department of Children and Families. The state attorney’s office is deciding whether to charge her.

Family and friends say Rodgers was known for giving neighborhood kids money and loved by her daughter and grandchild, who just had open heart surgery.

“Bones giving, loving. Bones will give you the shoes and the shirt off her back, literally. I’ve seen her do it,” said Rodgers’ best friend, Stacey Johnson. “And she kept you laughing. Her humor… Oh my God, her spirit was awesome.”

Those left with just Rodgers’ memory say the 10-year-old accused of shooting her needs help, and they want her locked up.

Copyright 2022 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights
De’avion Blake, 4, was struck by an unknown vehicle Monday afternoon, the South Carolina...
Troopers release picture of car sought in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at...
More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot

Latest News

While the 10-year-old's mother is facing charges, it is still been decided whether the girl...
Mom charged after 10-year-old daughter uses her gun to shoot neighbor, police say
The girl was airlifted to a hospital, where she had surgery for multiple wounds to her head and...
Cougar mauls 9-year-old at church camp in Washington state
A $1,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for...
Thieves make off with bronze, life-sized Boy Scout statue from N. Charleston center
Berkeley County residents attend polling locations on the first day of early voting.
Over 100 people cast their votes early for the first time in Berkeley County