SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police rescue two fawns after mother is killed on highway

Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.
Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.(Belmont County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two fawns have been recently orphaned but they aren’t being left to survive on their own, thanks to police in Ohio.

Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.
Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.(Belmont County Sheriff's Office)

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook of the fawns that were saved after their mother was killed on a highway.

The mother was reportedly killed on Interstate 70 and the fawns were found nearby.

The doe and buck were taken to an animal rehabilitation facility near Zanesville, Ohio.

Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.
Police in Ohio saved two fawns after their mother was killed on a highway.(Belmont County Police Department)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary...
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
The Eastside community in Charleston said they’re in shock after a mass shooting late last...
‘You’re not going to shoot someone you love’: Neighbors, activists react to mass shooting in downtown Charleston