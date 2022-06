CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is returning just in time to beat the summer heat.

Project Cool Breeze, a program that provides AC units and fans to seniors in need, is now accepting applications.

The organization is also asking for donations to keep the Lowcountry cool.

You can donate and apply by calling 843-226-7706.

