Red Cross assisting family following North Charleston house fire

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Red Cross are helping a family after a fire at a house in North Charleston on Tuesday.

It happened at a home on Great Oak Drive. 911 operators received a call just after 8 p.m. regarding the fire.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say when firefighters arrived they reported a two-story home with fire showing at the front door, and the fire was quickly moving to the back of the home.

The fire was put out, and residents had reported that everyone was out of the home. No injuries were reported.

“Two adults and two children are being assisted by Red Cross,” NCFD officials said. “A fire investigation is in progress.”

North Charleston, St. Andrews and Joint Base Charleston Fire Departments responded to the scene.

