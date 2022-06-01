Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program providing fresh food to community

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is back up and running providing fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables to some of the most vulnerable in our community.

The program is a seasonal USDA grant program that provides seniors with access to fruits and vegetables from local farmers’ markets and is designed to increase awareness and use of community markets.

Eligible seniors can complete an in-person application at an approved location. Once approved, you will receive SFMNP checks at the same location.

Here’s a list for the 2022 authorized and participating Farmers’ Market locations for SFMNP.

To be eligible for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program you must be:

60 years old or older on the date of the application

Reside in one of the 46 participating counties

Total household income cannot exceed 85 percent of the federal poverty income limits

If you are eligible you will get five vouchers each worth $5.

We’re told nearly 25,000 seniors participated in the program in 2021.

For more information, click here.

