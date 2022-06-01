SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program providing fresh food to community

Seniors Farmers' Market nutrition program
Seniors Farmers' Market nutrition program
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is back up and running providing fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables to some of the most vulnerable in our community.

The program is a seasonal USDA grant program that provides seniors with access to fruits and vegetables from local farmers’ markets and is designed to increase awareness and use of community markets.

Eligible seniors can complete an in-person application at an approved location. Once approved, you will receive SFMNP checks at the same location.

Here’s a list for the 2022 authorized and participating Farmers’ Market locations for SFMNP.

To be eligible for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program you must be:

  • 60 years old or older on the date of the application
  • Reside in one of the 46 participating counties
  • Total household income cannot exceed 85 percent of the federal poverty income limits

If you are eligible you will get five vouchers each worth $5.

We’re told nearly 25,000 seniors participated in the program in 2021.

For more information, click here.

MORE NEWS: SC mental health advocates looking for more funding as critical 988 hotline preps for launch

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights
De’avion Blake, 4, was struck by an unknown vehicle Monday afternoon, the South Carolina...
Troopers release picture of car sought in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at...
More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot
Authorities identified the suspect as Malik Thompson who is wanted for armed robbery and...
Wanted subject detained following standoff at West Ashley hotel