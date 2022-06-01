Thieves make off with bronze, life-sized Boy Scout statue from N. Charleston center

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for stealing a bronze and life-sized Boy Scout statue from a center in North Charleston.

According to officials with the Boy Scouts of America, when staff returned to work at the Coastal Carolina Council BSA Service Center on Medical Plaza Drive they discovered that the sculpture was stolen over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

A report states that the statue, designed by R. Tait McKenzie, was cast in 1937 and has been a corner stone to the scout office for decades.

Dr. Bobby Baker, a board member and long time scouter, has volunteered a $1000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the thief. Anyone with any knowledge of the person who may have stolen the statue or it’s whereabouts is asked to call the scout office at (843) 763-0305.

“Any person with information shall remain anonymous if they so desire,” BSA officials said.

“Staff members at the office are in a state of shock and dismay”, said Jason Smith, Scout Executive. “I really can’t believe that someone would have stolen this beautiful statue for the value of the bronze. It is irreplaceable.”

The organization is asking nearby businesses if they camera footage of the incident to notify them immediately, as they are worried that whoever stole the stature will take it to the scrap yard for shredding or melting.

Police have been called in to investigate, according to BSA officials.

