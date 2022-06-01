Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people who were arrested in the aftermath of a mass shooting in downtown Charleston have bonded out.

Court records state that 50-year-old Tahira McGee, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and 35-year-old Maurice Malloy bonded out on Tuesday. Investigators say the three were not involved in the actual shooting that injured 10 people, but were arrested following the incident.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say both McGees were arrested in connection with fights that broke out after the shooting that resulted in the assault of two deputies.

Malloy was arrested for disorderly conduct.

No arrests have been made yet on the actual shooting which injured nine adults and a 17-year-old girl. Mayor John Tecklenburg said four of the victims remained in the hospital in critical condition.

According to Police Chief Luther Reynolds, the incident began when an officer responded to a noise complaint about a loud party at a vacant lot in the 40 block of South Street.

“Immediately the officer took gunfire,” Reynolds said. “Two shots went into his cruiser, and let me tell you something: as we stand here right now, we’re lucky we don’t have a dead cop or dead citizens or dead community members.”

Authorities with Charleston police said the officer took fire as he arrived at the scene, and had not yet left his cruiser when it was struck multiple times by gunfire. At least two rounds came into the cab of the car. At least one round was lodged in the headrest of the officer’s seat, and he was injured from the glass shrapnel as the rounds came in, according to police.

Charleston Police Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said “multiple people” were also struck by gunfire in the area of America and South Streets around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

