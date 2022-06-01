Tracking the tropics, plenty of heat and a Friday cold front!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome to the start of the 2022 Hurricane Season! And we’re busy out of the gate with two disturbances that we’re watching in the Atlantic Basin. A weak disturbance east of the Bahamas is unlikely to develop as it moves away from the US. The disturbance most likely to develop is over the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico right now but will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico later today/tomorrow. Slow development is likely and a tropical depression may form between now and Friday. This could become our first named storm(Alex) of the 2022 hurricane season. This storm looks to be a big rain maker for central and southern Florida Friday and Saturday. The storm should remain weak but some gusty winds may be possible. The path of this storm will be toward the ENE which should keep it well to our south.

Back here at home, it’s all sunshine, lots of heat and plenty of humidity today. Highs will reach the low 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon but most of you will stay dry today. We’ll rinse and repeat that forecast on Thursday with the only change coming from temperatures which may be even hotter. Inland areas will reach the mid 90s Thursday afternoon. A cold front will head our way Friday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms by late in the day. This front will push to our south but may stall out close enough this weekend to keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast. It won’t be quite as hot this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend rain chances will be highly dependent on the placement of the front which is resulting in some uncertainty with the weekend forecast. We’ll keep you updated as the forecast gains clarity over the next day or two.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Rain. High 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Rain. High 94.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 85.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms. High 87.

