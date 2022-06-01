SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tracking the tropics, plenty of heat and a Friday cold front!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome to the start of the 2022 Hurricane Season! And we’re busy out of the gate with two disturbances that we’re watching in the Atlantic Basin. A weak disturbance east of the Bahamas is unlikely to develop as it moves away from the US. The disturbance most likely to develop is over the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico right now but will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico later today/tomorrow. Slow development is likely and a tropical depression may form between now and Friday. This could become our first named storm(Alex) of the 2022 hurricane season. This storm looks to be a big rain maker for central and southern Florida Friday and Saturday. The storm should remain weak but some gusty winds may be possible. The path of this storm will be toward the ENE which should keep it well to our south.

Back here at home, it’s all sunshine, lots of heat and plenty of humidity today. Highs will reach the low 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon but most of you will stay dry today. We’ll rinse and repeat that forecast on Thursday with the only change coming from temperatures which may be even hotter. Inland areas will reach the mid 90s Thursday afternoon. A cold front will head our way Friday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms by late in the day. This front will push to our south but may stall out close enough this weekend to keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast. It won’t be quite as hot this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend rain chances will be highly dependent on the placement of the front which is resulting in some uncertainty with the weekend forecast. We’ll keep you updated as the forecast gains clarity over the next day or two.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Rain. High 92.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Rain. High 94.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms. High 85.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms. High 87.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights
De’avion Blake, 4, was struck by an unknown vehicle Monday afternoon, the South Carolina...
Troopers release picture of car sought in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at...
More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot
Authorities identified the suspect as Malik Thompson who is wanted for armed robbery and...
Wanted subject detained following standoff at West Ashley hotel

Latest News

Hurricane season is officially upon us, and many people are getting prepared now.
Wells Fargo recommends financially preparing for this year’s hurricane season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Wells Fargo recommends financially preparing for this years hurricane season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hurricane season begins June 1
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Wells Fargo recommends financially preparing for this years hurricane season