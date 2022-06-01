Working Wednesdays: Trident Health hiring for hospitals and emergency centers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry health system is expanding and looking for dedicated team members.

For nearly 50 years, the physicians and other clinicians of Trident Health have cared for Lowcountry families. Currently, it has more than 3,000 employees who care for patients at two acute-care hospitals. Trident Medical Center has 321 beds, and Summerville Medical Center has 124 beds.

Trident Health also has three freestanding ERs: Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency and Moncks Corner Medical Center.

Next Spring, Trident Health will open its fourth freestanding ER, James Island Emergency, and a new 60-bed freestanding behavioral health hospital. While South Carolina’s Lowcountry is experiencing unprecedented growth Trident Health’s commitment to high quality care continues.

With the expansion, Trident is looking to fill numerous openings for both medical and support staff. Click the link to see all available positions and how to apply.

Healthgrades, a national hospital quality ratings agency, has ranked both Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center among the Top 250 Best Hospitals in America. And, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons ranks Trident Medical Center’s open heart surgery program among the Top 10% in U.S.

Human resources personnel will join Working Wednesdays to discuss opportunities.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.