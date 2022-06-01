SC Lottery
‘You’re not going to shoot someone you love’: Neighbors, activists react to mass shooting in downtown Charleston

By Rey Llerena
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors and local activists say they’ve had enough and they’re sick and tired of gun violence in the Lowcountry following a shooting that injured over 10 people, including law enforcement.

A neighbor said she wants to move out of the Eastside community, and she’s not alone. Several said they are scared, frustrated and confused as to how this happened in their own backyards, and the shooting hits too close to home.

“You’re not going to shoot someone you love,” Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith President Donnimechia Singleton said. “People shoot people they hate, and they hit innocent bystanders in the midst of it.”

The Eastside community in Charleston said they’re in shock after a mass shooting late last night left 10 people shot and four in critical condition.

Another neighbor said she can’t sleep, and the recent events have impacted her quality of life.

Neighbors and activists demanding change from the city and police in the hours after.

“Until you talk about something substantive to really fix the problem, I don’t want no soft sale,” Pastor Thomas Dixon said, “because when it all boils down, it’s Black bodies on the ground.”

Singleton added that the impact of this shooting extends far beyond those who were hurt.

“The people that has been shot, they’re not the only ones traumatized by this,” Singleton said. “Hundreds of people, hundreds of people are traumatized by what happened last night. The people who got shot, they have friends. They have sons, daughters, grandmothers, mothers. These are the people that will arrive to the hospitals to be there missing their job, trying to get the kids off the school bus.”

Several neighbors said they’re considering leaving the neighborhood they say they love due what they called a recent rise in violence.

Others meanwhile took their concerns to the Charleston Police Department, asking them to do more and be proactive.

“What I’ve not heard is a plan to fix South Street,” neighbor Steve Bailey said. “It’s not just South Street, but it is South Street. And what is the plan to fix South Street?”

“I feel like the police wants to do the right thing, but they take their time because they don’t have a strategy,” neighbor Beatrice Bernier said. “They do not prevent or manage. They wait for the disaster.”

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said he understands the community’s frustrations and added that there’s work left to be done.

“Nobody should be happy with this type of thing in their community,” Reynolds said. “There’s not a community on this planet that should accept what happened last night on any measure on any level whatsoever.”

Neighbors and activists said they’re asking the city and the police department to put more tangible resources into communities like Eastside to help reduce gun violence not only in their community but across the Lowcountry.

