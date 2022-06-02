4th suspect arrested in shooting that killed 6-year-old

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a fourth person has been arrested in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy.

Seth Phillips, 19, was arrested in Ontario County, New York, on a charge of murder in the shooting that killed Winston Hunter, who was struck by gunfire inside his family’s home.

Phillips was arrested late Wednesday afternoon.

“I said earlier this week that if you were somehow involved, you are going to be arrested,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “And that is a promise I tend to keep until everyone who even knew about this is in custody.”

Ravenell telephoned Hunter’s family to inform them of the latest arrest.

“I can tell you this is the last person that was in the car, but I can’t tell you this is the last arrest,” he said.

In addition to his deputies and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division, Ravenell credited the US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Canandaigua City, New York, Police Department; the Ontario County, New York, Sheriff’s Department; New York State Police, the North Police Department, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“SLED agents are dedicated to seeking justice for Winston and his family,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “Solving the issue of violent crime that is plaguing communities across the state is going to take everyone - parents, teachers, community leaders, law enforcement, faith groups, legislators, prosecutors, judges, public defenders and mental health practitioners. We must all come together to keep our communities safer.”

Three others, Ethan Anderson, 19; Michael Lloyd, 20; and a 17-year-old male were previously arrested in the fatal shooting.

Anderson was arrested in West Columbia and Lloyd and the juvenile were arrested in New York.

Orangeburg County deputies responded on the evening of May 13 to a home on McClain Street to a reported drive-by shooting. Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said the family had returned to their home in the Woodford community after a weekly family gathering. Investigators say a passing vehicle opened fire at about 11:35 p.m.

“As I said, we will not stop until any and everyone connected to this case is charged,” Ravenel said. “We owe that to little Winston, we owe that to the community.”

Winston Hunter died in a drive-by shooting at his family's home in North on May 13, investigators say. (WIS/Provided)

Ravenell said the investigation revealed the tragic night began when several people met in West Columbia and decided to drive to the Woodford area of North to either buy drugs or rob someone.

“It all leads back to marijuana,” he said. “Now, 6-year-old Winston and his family’s house was shot up accidentally. Let’s get that out there. There was no marijuana there. They were not looking for anybody there. Now that’s still under investigation as far as the area, but I can tell you that without a shadow of a doubt.”

Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, (left) a juvenile who was not identified because of his age, and Michael Lloyd, 20, (right) face charges in the May 13 drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old Winston Hunter in North. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators released surveillance footage showing a vehicle they were working to identify in the shooting on May 17. Deputies said the footage was captured by security cameras entering Highway 321 in Woodford within minutes of the shooting. The video appeared to show a silver or gray two-door sedan.

Ravenell said the day after the information about the vehicle was released, deputies received a tip from police in New York City about a vehicle they had stopped with two people inside. Police gave Orangeburg County deputies the name of the vehicle’s owner, Anderson, who was arrested in West Columbia on Friday, he said.

New York Police detained two people in Anderson’s vehicle, including the juvenile who would be charged with murder, Ravenell said.

“We have recovered two of the three guns, weapons, that were used in this crime,” he said.

Deputies say Phillips was being held in New York pending extradition to South Carolina.

