5 children found unresponsive in vehicle in North Charleston parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say five children have been hospitalized after being found nonresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. about children in a vehicle in a strip mall in the 2000 block of McMillan Drive, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

There has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

