SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

5 children found unresponsive in vehicle in North Charleston parking lot

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall...
The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS have responded to a strip mall on McMillan Avenue.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say five children have been hospitalized after being found nonresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. about children in a vehicle in a strip mall in the 2000 block of McMillan Drive, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

There has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records state that 35-year-old Maurice Malloy, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and...
Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old...
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with
The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire at a scrap metal facility Wednesday...
No injuries during fire at N. Charleston scrap metal facility, officials say
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police respond to "incident" in North Charleston
Fields Market Farms on Johns Island is just one of many farmers markets across the state...
SC Senior farmers market nutrition program expands to all 46 counties
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Senior farmers market nutrition program expands to all 46 counties
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Missing Scouts statue returned as pieces of scrap metal, dumped into buckets