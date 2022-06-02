SC Lottery
5 children found in vehicle in stable condition at hospital, police say

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say five children were rushed to an area hospital Thursday morning after they were discovered unresponsive in a vehicle parked in a strip mall.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. about children in a vehicle in the 2000 block of McMillan Drive, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

There has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

MUSC spokesperson Carter Coyle confirmed the emergency department at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital did receive five children as patients but could not confirm whether they were the five involved in the North Charleston incident. The hospital includes a Level 1 trauma center and emergency department, which means its pediatric ER specializes in providing emergency care for any serious injury or illness a child may experience, she said.

North Charleston Police have not released details about the children’s parents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

