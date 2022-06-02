SC Lottery
Amusement park ride malfunction leaves people upside-down

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down at Kennywood in Pennsylvania on Monday. (Source: KDKA/Tina Talley/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a nightmare come true.

The Aero 360 stopped working and left riders hanging upside-down on Monday.

Some people who are on the ride said they were traumatized by the incident.

One witness said they remember hearing riders screaming for help.

Kennywood’s general manager said in a statement that maintenance staff responded quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position and safely evacuated the riders, but did not say how long the riders were stuck.

The park spokesman said the Aero 360 will remain closed while maintenance workers continue their review and try to figure out what needs to be addressed.

At this point, they do not know what caused the malfunction.

The spokesman said the park inspects every ride every operating day and the rides have to pass before they can open the lines.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

