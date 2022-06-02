Cold front to bring storms, relief from heat!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last hot, humid and mainly dry day before the rain chance goes up and the temperatures come down! Expect a mostly sunny and hot day with highs in the mid 90s this afternoon inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There will be a few showers and storms this afternoon but they should remain very isolated again today. Any storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. A better rain chance heads our way tomorrow with the approach of a cold front. Scattered rain and storms are expected Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. The front will slow down as it begins to stall just to our south Friday night. This will keep some clouds and the chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Saturday. Temperatures will drop from the mid 90s today to the mid 80s for highs this weekend. The rain chance will slowly decrease this weekend with a return to the hot, isolated storms of today again next week. Highs will reach the mid 90s by next Wednesday.

TROPICS: A tropical depression is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as an area of low pressure approaches southern Florida. Heavy rain is the main threat from this storm across South Florida on Friday and Saturday. The storm track will continue this low to the ENE which will keep this storm well south of our area. This storm may strengthen as it moves away from Florida and could become our first named storm of the season(Alex).

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 95.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 85.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

