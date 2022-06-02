Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after a Monday night crash in North Charleston.

Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Antoine Milligan, 48 from North Charleston, died at the scene from injuries suffered in a crash.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to Reynolds & Rivers Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

At the scene, a witness told officers that a man was lying in the street when he was hit by a truck, an incident report stated.

No arrested were made in connection to the incident, the report stated.

