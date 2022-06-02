SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Antoine Milligan, 48 from North Charleston, died at the scene from...
Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Antoine Milligan, 48 from North Charleston, died at the scene from injuries suffered in a crash.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after a Monday night crash in North Charleston.

Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Antoine Milligan, 48 from North Charleston, died at the scene from injuries suffered in a crash.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to Reynolds & Rivers Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

At the scene, a witness told officers that a man was lying in the street when he was hit by a truck, an incident report stated.

No arrested were made in connection to the incident, the report stated.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they had deputies working off duty...
Deputies, police officers respond to Wannamaker County Park due to multiple fights
Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at...
More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot
Authorities identified the suspect as Malik Thompson who is wanted for armed robbery and...
Wanted subject detained following standoff at West Ashley hotel
De’avion Blake, 4, was struck by an unknown vehicle Monday afternoon, the South Carolina...
Troopers release picture of car sought in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old

Latest News

The organization reported it missing on Tuesday, discovering that it was stolen after Memorial...
Missing Scouts statue returned as pieces of scrap metal, dumped into buckets
The North Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire at a scrap metal facility Wednesday...
No injuries during fire at N. Charleston scrap metal facility, officials say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officers celebrate Pride Month
A petition has been created against the city of North Charleston’s plan to create a Joint...
Advocates, residents push back against North Charleston Joint Operations Center