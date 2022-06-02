SC Lottery
Democratic gubernatorial debate planned in the week before the primary

South Carolina flag
South Carolina flag(Madison Martin)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With twelve days left before the June 14, 2022 primary election a debate has been announced for the Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

Thursday’s announcement from the South Carolina Democratic Party said it had authorized the Charleston Post and Courier to create guidelines for participation and the format. Details on when, where and how it will be broadcast have yet be to announced.

The candidates on the Democratic side for the primary are:

  • Joe Cunningham
  • Carlton Boyd
  • Mia McLeod
  • Calvin McMillan
  • William Willams

